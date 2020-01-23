Editor: I would dare say fully one-half of today’s American population is largely unaware that, in 1979, an Iranian “mob” invaded the American Embassy in Tehran and took 52 American citizens hostage.
Adding insult to injury, they held these citizens hostage in that embassy for 444 days. It was frustrating and humiliating.
Then President Carter was totally inept in his responses to this outrage. Only election of President Reagan freed the hostages.
In more recent times, Iran or Iranian agents have taken American sailors hostage, have destroyed a major Saudi Arabian oil refinery, have attacked oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, shot down an American drone and have been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American service men and women.
A violent Iranian sponsored “mob” attacked the American Embassy in Baghdad, doing considerable damage to embassy property.
President Trump ordered the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. This man, while holding the title “general,” was nothing more than a terrorist wearing a uniform. He was linked directly to planning and actions that killed hundreds of Americans.
President Trump was alive and certainly remembers Iranian taking of the American Embassy. It is likely the recent attack on the American Embassy in Iraq, sponsored by Iran, stimulated a flashback and a desire that history not be repeated.
Killing Soleimani was an administration of justice, a pre-emption against future attacks and issuance of a warning — a warning not just to Iran, but to adversaries worldwide. A warning not to be ignored. One that puts the world on notice that America is not to be trifled with. That the safety of Americans and what America has to say cannot be ignored.
A simple but powerful message — don’t poke the eagle.
David Morse
Pima