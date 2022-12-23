Your recent articles about Hobbs stopping construction of the container wall and Biden's DOJ lawsuit regarding the container wall only prove their level of contempt for the citizens of this country.
BDB (Brain Dead Biden) stopped the fence Trump started, then Hobbs, before she even takes office, declares she will undo the container wall project.
Here is the problem: the federal government is supposed to be in place to protect the citizens of the United States from all enemies foreign and domestic, which they refuse to do! Hobbs is governor to protect the citizens of Arizona, which she also refuses to do. Instead the government spends trillions of taxpayer dollars to protect themselves while leaving the citizens naked in the face of the invasion of law breakers coming through our southern border.
The southern border is supposed to be protected and defended by the federal government, which they refuse to do!! The Biden administration and every facet of the Democratic Congress is guilty of malfeasance and misfeasance in office in face of this imperative.
In the meantime they have spent trillions of taxpayer dollars on underground apartments, office space, railroad, and security systems only for themselves. They have defrauded the American people of unknown tax dollars by passing immigration laws then ignoring those same laws. They have private airplanes, from Air Force One to taxpayer-purchased jets, military shuttles for their own protection.
What protection have they given the rest of the country? Very little. They have forgotten that the land the containers are on belong to the citizens of this country and the government is there to administer and protect for the citizens.
They have given us an underfunded, undermanned, understrategized Custom and Border Protection Agency. They have given us gutted immigration laws. They have given us nothing to bring city, county, state and federal resources to bear on the problem. They have given us the weakest possible administration to oversee the combined efforts. They have given us no one who cares about the citizens of this country. They have given us a divisive system of government that is so gridlocked they can accomplish nothing except getting more undocumented Democrats, and lining their own pockets (check the difference in their personal wealth coming into office and their personal wealth now).
So now here is a question for you to ponder. Which one of this upstanding cadre of politicians is of more value, of more importance, of more use than you? Any of you? For this question, I will give you the answer: NONE!