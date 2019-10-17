Hospice thanks community for support
Editor: On behalf of Charles Wm. Leighton Jr. Hospice, we would like to thank everyone for their generous donation to the annual golf tournament.
The main purpose of our fund-raising is to help meet our financial commitments and to make residents aware of the services we offer our communities. The support of businesses and individuals like you makes it possible for our hospice to keep operating.
Thank you again. We value your donations and continued support from the board and staff of the Charles Wm. Leighton Jr. Hospice.
Kerri Armstrong
Safford