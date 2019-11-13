Editor: Christmas House 2019 is over, and the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center Auxiliary wishes to thank all who were involved.
First and foremost, we are grateful for our host and hostess, Dr. Bryant and Mrs. Audrey McNeill, who opened their home for two days of craft sales, bake sale, auction, and raffle activity. The McNeills’ house is beautiful, and they are among the kindest and most generous people in our community.
Second, we wish to thank everyone who made and donated crafts or baked goods and especially those who made donations to our raffle and auction.
Judy Snider played lovely Christmas music both Friday evening and Saturday morning which enhanced everyone’s enjoyment of the annual event. The MGRMC Dietary Department provided the refreshments; and John Nichols, Christina Bejarano, and Jordan Baleanu served the delicious assortment Friday evening. Everyone appreciated those treats.
Thanks also to the hospital’s maintenance crew who are so helpful every year in setting up and tearing down. We also wish to thank our poster designer, Pia Marchetti, for helping to get the word out to everyone about our annual fund-raiser.
We thank the Chamber of Commerce for reminding everyone of our event on its marquee and Kay Marchione for donating face painting.
As always, we thank all who attended. The auxiliary spends the proceeds to purchase patient care equipment for our hospital. Our fund-raiser is a benefit to our Valley.
Elizabeth Hinton
Christmas House chair