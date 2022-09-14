The far right has fallen off into an alternate reality: Lies are truth, Trump is Jesus, and Democrats are evil. The left are dreamers who think the planet can still be saved and that Trump will be held accountable for his crimes.
Since I’m a very rational person, I left the current crazy Republican party after 58 years. Now I’m thinking of changing from Democrat to Independent after three years.
I, too, am a dreamer, but I realize most Americans aren’t concerned about the rise in sea temperature enough to take action. I still use plastic bags and plastic straws myself. And Trump’s past patterns show that he is so good at causing chaos and repeating lies that he will evade prison with his billions and his minions. So, maybe changing to Independent will ease my frustration?
Who are these Independents? I kind of need to know before I switch teams again. Are they middle-of-the-road party members whose candidates always lost? Did they just want to keep from having their phones ring during dinner? Or did their email accounts keep filling up with requests for money? Who do they think is the president? Are they frustrated?
I know that a third of Arizonans are registered as Independent. I think I actually know one. They seem rather quiet about what’s going on politically.
I hope Independents realize how important their votes are in this mid-term election. I hope Independents are rational voters, not dreamers or election deniers.
I may not switch parties since these Democrats are actually passing legislation in a 50/50 Senate and are against taking away women’s rights. That’s BIG enough for me to stay with them for now.