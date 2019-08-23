Editor: If laws stopped crime, there would be no criminals.
A plethora of laws against the manufacture, distribution and sale of heroin have been so effective police officers are carrying Narcan to deal with an epidemic of heroin overdoses.
Any politician who screams passing more laws to restrict gun ownership will stop “gun violence” is a liar.
Heroin has been illegal for decades, yet how hard is it to buy in any city in this country? Will a gun/magazine prohibition make them just as hard to obtain?
California, with some of the most restrictive laws on guns, magazines and ammunition, experienced a mass killing. Texas, with much less oppressive laws also experienced a mass killing, as did Ohio, which is somewhere between California and Texas in gun restrictions. Ultimately, the laws on guns, magazines and ammunition neither hindered nor aided the killers.
No criminal intent on mass killing derailed his evil plotting because it suddenly dawned upon him, “Golly gee, there is a law against murder.” Will that same criminal give up simply because some law in some book says a semi-automatic rifle with a detachable magazine is illegal?
Really now, is a maniac who cares nothing about the most basic and universal prohibition against murder going to throw up his hands and walk away just because he can’t legally buy a semi-auto rifle or can legally buy only a 10-round magazine?
The El Paso, Texas, killer took a month to plan his acts. So what if he could not buy the type of gun he wanted legally, he takes two months and finds that gun illegally, or chooses another method. He intended to die anyway. How about a pickup with 55-gallon drums of gasoline in the bed driven through the front doors?
The Gilroy, Calif., killer drove hundreds of miles to obtain a semi-automatic rifle illegal under California laws. He had to take weeks, if not months, to plan his actions. If a semi-automatic rifle with detachable magazine were not available, how about a scoped rifle with fixed magazine on an overlooking hill? I hate to say it, but far more would likely have been killed and the killer, fleeing from a hill several hundred yards away, might have eluded police.
The killer in Dayton, Ohio, was evidently on the fringe for some time and was preparing for his “moment.” He was armed with a semi-automatic .223 rifle, had body armor and many “accessories” that go along with preparation and planning. Police engaged him within 20 seconds of his first shot. Would a 12GA pump shotgun have been just as deadly? In 20 seconds, a lot of buckshot rounds can be fired into crowds and might be more lethal than single .223 bullets.
In all three cases, the factor that did save lives is the one the NRA and others have argued for years: The only thing that stops a bad person with a gun is a good person with a gun. And before someone argues it was the police who stopped them — it was a good person with a gun who stopped the bad person. That same officer without a gun would have been ineffective at best and a dead body at worst.
All the gun laws in all the world made no difference to actually saving lives in these three all to real scenarios. Adding more gun laws will continue to make no difference.
One factor common to all mass killings is that the first persons present are civilians. Not just allowing but encouraging good people to carry guns will do far more to stop future mass killers than passing more laws to punish and restrict good, innocent people for the acts of madmen.
Heaven forbid another mass killing should happen. But if you were in the crowd while a madman was firing into it, which would you rather have:
• Twenty new laws on the books making the gun and magazines the gunman had illegal, or
• Twenty civilians armed with handguns having high-capacity magazines returning fire?
David Morse
Pima