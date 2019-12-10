Editor: I had the opportunity to attend the 83rd performance of “Messiah” for the communities of the Gila Valley on Sunday evening, Dec. 8. There were far too many unfilled seats. If you told yourself you had heard it before, so no need to go, how wrong you were. What a superb performance.
We are fortunate to have EAC in our midst, with so many talented students who, with equally talented community members, willingly give of their time for the rehearsals to have such a production.
Congratulations to director Gideon Burrows.
Edres Barney
Pima