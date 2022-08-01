The opinions of Mr. (Walt) Mares (“Are Trump loyalists part of a dangerous cult?”) appear to me to be a feeble attempt at rabble rousing.
Now I’m no political pundit, and I have only been paying attention since the summer of 2010, but I have eyes and ears, and I see and hear, from both sides, what is going on in our country.
It didn’t take long back in 2010 to realize that the Democrats like to employ a tactic/weapon that I will call “the bully voice.” The Dems figure if they yell/accuse the loudest and the longest, the may ultimately be believed.
Not long thereafter, I realized what they were yelling, and why. Practically everything a Democrat is yelling is to blame the GOP for every dirty political trick in the book.
You see, the Dems believe by keeping the spotlight on the GOP, it will divert attention from the much nastier things they themselves are doing. Democrats: Never let the facts get in the way of your emotions.
People, please open your eyes to the fact we are at war with the global elitists — some of whom are running our country (into the ground) right now!
You see it; I know you do.
And you’ve heard the old axiom, “Every great nation in history has crumbled from within.”
We are being attacked from within on so many aspects of the “American way of life” — think truth, justice and the American way — that it’s hard to keep on top of it all.
They (the globalists) are nearing the end of their 100-year plan for securing world domination.
When did it begin? Was it all of FDR’s programs that prolonged the Great Depression? Or possibly the installing of the Federal Reserve under Woodrow Wilson? Was the Great Depression engineered? Was their cause enhanced by LBJ’s Great Society? Probably. Oh yeah, all Democrat people and policies.
Let’s see if we can even begin to address today’s issues.
They have taken control of our education system, especially the universities and the professors. They must begin to indoctrinate our future generations of prospective leaders to carry on their plans.
This control, they were fairly certain, would filter down to K through 12, which it obviously has, through teachers brainwashed at these same universities.
What else? Local politics: school boards; all key city, county and state elected officials. The slightly lower-rung positions most of us have paid little attention to until now.
Also: our court systems, at all levels. With specifically trained lawyers and judges. The law itself: biased DOJ, FBI and Homeland.
And we must acknowledge the Deep State — that unelected (practically appointed for life) group of bureaucrats of the IRS, EPA, FDA, NIH, CDC and so many others.
Then there are the more personal issues: They hate the solid family unit; a solid middle class; women, children and anyone who will not shut up and fall into unquestioning lockstep with their socialist/communist agenda.
Wake up, America, before it’s too late!
I truly believe this November’s election is our very last chance to save our beloved America from the globalists.
Or would you rather be speaking Chinese within the next five years?
So vote, vote, vote! Be informed. Vote your hearts. Vote your consciences. Save America!
One parting plea: This just came to me a couple of months ago, as if from God: Never, ever take up arms against our fellow citizens, no matter how dirty the politicking gets. If we do, this will only allow the global elitists (read Chinese here) to point their finger at us and say, “See, capitalism doesn’t work. It is too unstable, too volatile. A country must have control of its citizenry” … COMMUNISM!