Editor: On Oct. 11, 2019, I attended the (Graham County) Fair Parade on Main Street in Safford. Afterward, I watched the combined high school bands perform on the steps of the courthouse with the EAC band. When the performance was over, I engaged in a conversation with Mike Wilson, the band director of Safford High School.
During our talk, we were approached by a Safford High School band member, who informed us the winner of the Stuermer Award (for outstanding band in the parade) had just been announced. The student was clearly disappointed when she told us the winner was the Thatcher High School band. In an immediate response, Mr. Wilson said, “That’s great. They’re a good band. I’m happy for them.” After a few more words of congratulations, the student grudgingly agreed. She later walked off, clearly not getting the response she expected.
After the student left, we talked about the conversation with the student. I congratulated him on his interaction with the student, explaining he had displayed a wonderful example of good sportsmanship to his student. He said, “I didn’t say anything but the truth . . . they are a good band and deserve the award.”
To me, this was the perfect end to my attendance at the fair parade and band concert on the steps to the courthouse. Not only did the bands play together, displaying a concerted effort to provide an opportunity for every school to shine, Mr. Wilson’s words and actions gave his students a marvelous opportunity to display good sportsmanship.
Mike Wilson is an outstanding teacher. He understands a very important principle of the art of teaching. You get better by practice and hard work, not by degrading his competition. I believe, as adults, we must teach students this valuable lesson. Our students (and our children) need to be rewarded for their hard work. They also need to understand what a competitor accomplishes never degrades our own effort.
Congratulations Mike; you’re a great teacher.
Tom Sullivan
Pima