St. Vincent de Paul says, ‘Thanks’
Editor: On behalf of our Safford St. Vincent de Paul Society, we wish to thank everyone who donated cash gifts, turkeys and food for the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.
Safeway donated complete turkey dinners with all the sides for many, and we are so grateful that we partner with their organization in helping those most in need in our community.
Each year, the catholic Daughters of St. Rose of Lima Parish make a generous donation for Thanksgiving. The parishioners of St. Rose of Lima also helped with food and cash donations. We are so proud and thankful for our parish and pastor.
We also thank all the other folks and organizations for their generosity. The success of our Thanksgiving/Christmas food boxes would not have been possible without everyone sharing with us and making for a bountiful season for those most in need in our community.
Thank you all and God bless your generosity.
Recently, we received a large donation from United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties to support the costs of our Christmas/Thanksgiving events. Please know we are very grateful for this award, and many thanks to those donors who contribute to United Way.
God bless you all.
Society of St. Vincent de Paul members
Don’t poke the eagle
Editor: I would dare say fully one-half of today’s American population is largely unaware that, in 1979, an Iranian “mob” invaded the American Embassy in Tehran and took 52 American citizens hostage.
Adding insult to injury, they held these citizens hostage in that embassy for 444 days. It was frustrating and humiliating.
Then President Carter was totally inept in his responses to this outrage. Only election of President Reagan freed the hostages.
In more recent times, Iran or Iranian agents have taken American sailors hostage, have destroyed a major Saudi Arabian oil refinery, have attacked oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, shot down an American drone and have been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American service men and women.
A violent Iranian sponsored “mob” attacked the American Embassy in Baghdad, doing considerable damage to embassy property.
President Trump ordered the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. This man, while holding the title “general,” was nothing more than a terrorist wearing a uniform. He was linked directly to planning and actions that killed hundreds of Americans.
President Trump was alive and certainly remembers Iranian taking of the American Embassy. It is likely the recent attack on the American Embassy in Iraq, sponsored by Iran, stimulated a flashback and a desire that history not be repeated.
Killing Soleimani was an administration of justice, a pre-emption against future attacks and issuance of a warning — a warning not just to Iran, but to adversaries worldwide. A warning not to be ignored. One that puts the world on notice that America is not to be trifled with. That the safety of Americans and what America has to say cannot be ignored.
A simple but powerful message — don’t poke the eagle.
David Morse
Pima