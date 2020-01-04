Editor: The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court #2398 would like to thank everyone who supported us during the Festival of Trees either by donating items, baking and donating baked goodies, volunteering time to work by selling stuffed animals, jewelry and knicknacks, by helping in the kitchen and by your prayers.
Also thanks to our cooks, Robert Herrera, Pauline Stidum and Al Romero, who were there every day in the kitchen at 6 a.m. to make the chili for the delicious burros; and the people who supported us by buying raffle tickets, burros, stuffed animals and jewelry.
Special thanks to Valley Furniture, Pauline Stidum, El Charro, VN Nails, Kachina Mineral Springs, Shelly Vaughan, and Yolie Herrera for donating the raffle items. A shout-out goes to Valerie Enriquez and Brianna Jurado for doing such a good job in decorating the hall.
The winners for the 2019 CDA raffle are:
• 50/50 — Joey Scott
• TV — Anna Nabor
• Full spa gift certificate — Sally Hughes
• Half spa gift certificate — Dolores Nabor
• VN Nails gift certificate — Ophelia Rodriguez
• El Charro gift certificate — Shane Tiley
• Quilt l — Sheila Hartner
• Nativity set — Amanda Harry
Helen Romero
regent, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Daughters