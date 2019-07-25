‘Surprise’ billing
Editor: As a retired senior living on a fixed income, I am grateful for Medicare; however, people need to know that this safety net doesn’t always cover everything. Many people have found that after an emergency room or urgent care visit, they are startled when, months later, they receive a medical bill. For those of us living in rural areas, we have no choice in an emergency. We simply go to the nearest facility.
Now many people have found themselves victim of “surprise” bills. This happens when a charge for the doctor or services in the emergency room have been denied by their insurance. Congress has begun looking into these “surprise” medical bills. They happen to both the privately insured and Medicare (anyone who is insured). Usually the insurance company denies coverage on the basis that these charges are out-of-network, but in an emergency the patient has no choice but to receive the service provided.
There has been no remedy for these charges other than the patient to pay whatever the amount charged, and this can be huge. On my income, it could be devastating.
New York state has had some success in creating an arbitration/dispute resolution structure. This involves the insurance companies and doctors, not the patients. Perhaps it would be a good idea for Arizona to investigate this remedy.
Kay Thompson
Safford
Animal Control ‘doing a great job’
Editor: To Renee Seely, I live in Pima. I travel to Safford every day; and every day, I pass someone’s pet dead on the highway — dogs and cats.
This seems to me that the ones that get taken to the pound at least have a chance to be put in a good home or given back to their owners. I believe that the pound is the better choice.
Folks like you are quick to condemn but want nothing to do with a cure for the problem. There are laws in Graham County about dogs and cats running loose, but it doesn’t seem like too many people abide by them.
I think our law enforcement and animal control in Graham County do a wonderful job.
Your statement reminds me of the people in America who crybaby about these illegals being mistreated but offer no solution. In both cases, if they were at home where they belong, we would not have a problem at the pound or on the border.
My suggestion is either step up or shut up. I myself think out law enforcement and animal control are doing a great job. You are part of the problem or part of the solution.
Orville F. Rolando Jr.
Pima