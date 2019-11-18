Editor: The first annual Veterans Field of Honor week is now history. The Safford Lions Club and The American Legion members would not have been able to make this event possible without the generous sponsors and volunteers.
I want to publicly thank the members of the organizing committee for taking up the challenge to bring this exceptional patriotic display to the Safford City Hall lawn.
Organizing Committee: Carey Cleland, Lydia Rodela Cress, Paul David, Mike Garcia, Wyn Chris Gibbs, Harvey John, Lisa Lane, Ed Lopez, Linda Lopez, Joy Oller, Steve Oller, Ginny Peck, Bobbie Reed, Horatio Skeete and Kat Stricklin.
You gave generously of your time from March to make this week the success it was. Your dedication to stick with the project and see it through paid huge dividend, judging by the enthusiastic reception by the public.
A special thanks to the towns of Pima and Thatcher, the City of Safford and Graham County, which led the way and were the first to sign onto the idea.
The following business also made generous contributions to the Field of Honor: Walmart, Freeport-McMoRan, Bowman, DRG Technology, Aaron’s Rentals, Theresa Simms, OneAz Credit Union, III Counties Distributing and Eastern Arizona Courier.
The following three local restaurant assisted the committee with lavish lunch served to the veterans following the parade: JD’s, Kainoa’s and the Manner House.
Horatio Skeete
chair of the Field of Honor committee