In referring to Ellen Schmidt's letter to the editor (July 9), I disagree Christine Flower's article, which addressed the attacks by "Jane's Revenge" on pro-life pregnancy centers, was an attack on pregnant women seeking an abortion.

Pro-life centers do all they can to support both the moms and their preborn babies with every possible help before and after birth. This cannot be said about Planned Parenthood or other abortion providers. Their job is to abort the preborn and collect the money, not to provide aftercare for the mother.

