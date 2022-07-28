In referring to Ellen Schmidt's letter to the editor (July 9), I disagree Christine Flower's article, which addressed the attacks by "Jane's Revenge" on pro-life pregnancy centers, was an attack on pregnant women seeking an abortion.
Pro-life centers do all they can to support both the moms and their preborn babies with every possible help before and after birth. This cannot be said about Planned Parenthood or other abortion providers. Their job is to abort the preborn and collect the money, not to provide aftercare for the mother.
How is it that abortion facilities, for the most part, do not have emergency practices in place to provide care when the mom's life is in danger, such as when hemorrhaging occurs during the abortion procedure?
Planned Parenthood donates heavily to the pro-abortion party, the Democrats, to keep abortion legal at all stages of development and to be a favored tax-funded organization. Minorities are targeted by placing abortion facilities in close proximity to minority neighborhoods. This is in keeping with Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger's ideology to do away with humans she considered to be inferior.
What a fallacy to believe a preborn human should have no right to life! We as humans go through many stages in our development, beginning with conception and ending with the grave. We are no less human at the beginning of our lives than at the end of our lives.
And it all stages of life, we should be given the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness! All God-given rights of our creator!