Editor:
I travelled to Phoenix on Wednesday, Feb. 18, with tickets in hand to see President Trump’s rally and was fortunate enough to be one of the thousands who got in.
There is so much noise and commotion at these rallies you don’t hear everything that is said. I was caught up in the excitement and proud of all the accomplishments our President has made in the past three years. My life has improved as has many others.
What is hard for me to understand is why Congress has done so little to help the people when they have a President so willing to make life better for everyone.
I think he mentioned working to solve over-priced drugs and surprise medical billing, but these are issues for Congress to tackle. People need relief from these health-care problems. Surely Congress could find a way to create arbitration between doctors and insurance companies that would allow proper reimbursement for millions of denied claims that can leave people on the verge of bankruptcy.
As a capitalist, I want all businesses to thrive, but I also want the marketplace to be fair and allow competition so people can choose; government price controls is the worst possible answer for drug pricing and surprise medical bills.
Our president has done way more than his share toward improving our lives. Now Congress members need to leave behind their hurt feelings and grievances and take on the problem solving we sent them there to do.
John Crawford
Safford