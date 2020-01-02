Editor: The family of Claudia Mae McCluskey Washburn would like to thank everyone for their prayers, kindness, food, cards, flowers and fellowship during her time in Thatcher and her unexpected passing.
Thank you to all the people who would take the time to actually listen as Gramma would ramble on in her own language. Thank you to those that would sit with her and answer her as if they understood everything she was saying.
Thank you to all of the random parents we would see in the restaurants or stores who would let Cookie fuss all over their babies or small children as any grandmother would.
A big thank you to everyone who would chase her down and bring her back when she wandered off, whether it was at a softball game or a community event, who would just sit and visit with her, or who would come by and take her out for a ride.
Thank you to the staff at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, the Gila Valley Clinic, and Haven of Safford for doing an amazing job of taking care of mom with professionalism and patience. It is not easy doing a job when the patient cannot communicate or do for themselves.
Thank you to Pauline Bowler, Vicky Gonzales, and Nicole Stahl for loving Gramma as your own and taking such good care of her. Caregivers who understand that taking care of our loved ones as family and who are helpless without you are amazing people. In this society, our elderly are often times forgotten and outcast, however in the case of Claudia Washburn, we are so grateful for the people in our lives that helped take care of her during the last five years and made it possible to keep her at home with us.
We are thankful for the opportunity to have Mom at home in her last years. It will certainly test who you think you are as a person. A close friend of mine told me I would be grateful for that opportunity and she was right. I wouldn’t change it for anything.
In lieu of a funeral service, we will have a celebration of life barbecue Friday, March 6, at Kate’s residence in Thatcher. Everyone is welcome who would like to stop by, eat, visit, tell lies or just enjoy a nice March evening out with friends.
Kate McCluskey, Richard and Juanita McCluskey, Katie and Kacee McCluskey, Jack Washburn and Doneilleen Isaacs
Thatcher