Editor: Appliance Connections is extremely grateful for the support of our peer-run business by the community. It is with great sadness we inform you that the business will be closing effective after our last sale day, Saturday, Dec. 14.
We are having an inventory blowout sale at 628 Main St. in Safford on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Please check out Appliance Connections Facebook page for an example of the inventory available for purchase. We do not have any washers remaining but dryers, refridgerators/freezers, and other items are available. All inventory must go, prices are negotiable but sales are final and no returns will be accepted as we are closing the business on Dec. 14.
All purchased items will be final sale. We will not be providing delivery services, so please come prepared to haul your purchase home with you (truck/trailer recommended). We also will no longer be accepting community donations of appliances.
Please call 928-428-1207 with any questions.
We also remain grateful for the prior support of United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties. The flat bed truck we previously received will be re-allocated by the United Way to another Gila Valley nonprofit to so that the community continues to benefit from its use.
We ask that you keep the environment clean and properly dispose of broken appliances. Please reference the City of Safford website for the current landfill user rates — appliances with refrigerant are not accepted.
Kimberly Termain
Wellness Connections program manager