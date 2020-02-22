Editor:
If you don’t like Walmart’s new policy of scanning your groceries after you’ve already checked out at the register, that is totally understandable.
But you shouldn’t take your frustrations out on either the store or the employees, especially those who are required to do the scanning. It’s obviously a corporate policy and the employees are only doing their job.
The blame rests upon all the countless people who do, and/or attempt to, steal. All the AP (asset protection) employees are doing a difficult job with more tolerance to self-control toward the rude and verbal abuse they suffer from many who waste more time complaining than it takes to scan their products.
Would you accept someone being rude to you at your job? I doubt it, so, maybe, a little slack needs to be given in this particular circumstance.
Fred Smith
Safford