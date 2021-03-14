If I were to walk up to a Border Patrol officer and tell him my brother lives in Missouri, and I want a free bus ticket to Brookfield, MO, I’m confident he would ask me what I’ve been smoking (or drinking). Nobody owes me a free ride.
But wait. If I had just crossed the border illegally, I could get that bus ticket. Yes, under current policy, a person who has no right to even be in this country has privileges we citizens do not have. You and I pay for that person to go anywhere he or she chooses.
The British forces under General Cornwallis marched out of Yorktown, Virginia and surrendered to Washington on Oct. 20, 1781. Tradition holds that the British band played a tune called “The World Turned Upside Down”. Thanks to the insane border policies of the current administration, we are living in a world turned upside down.
Jerrold R. Shouse
Safford