Dear Editor,
I sent this to city council:
I was very disappointed when I read that five of our council members apparently limit their reading to social media and don't believe in the science behind wearing masks during the pandemic. Bet you didn't put your kids in car seats either since that really limits their freedom. You have limited my freedom since it's not safe to shop anywhere without having to stand near a mask-less person who can't read the big sign on the door, "mask required". Yours is a thankless job, but now you are contributing to a possible failure of our hospital to care for us. Doctors and nurses are probably cursing you now if they can find the time to do so. You need to admit you made a mistake, please.
Paula Price
Safford