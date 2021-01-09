I am writing this letter to thank the staff at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center and the entire Gila Valley for the love and support they have given me and my family over the past several weeks. My husband, Terry Joe Bingham, lost his battle with COVID-19 Dec. 7 after spending more than two weeks in the hospital. The nurses, therapists and doctors were absolutely wonderful. They extended many kindnesses to us, going so far as to allow me to spend many extra hours with Terry. They also permitted our children precious moments to say goodbye to their father. Our friends throughout the Valley and people we don’t even know have gone out of their way to extend their sympathy and support to our family. Again, I just want to say I truly appreciate each and every one of you.
Connie Bingham,
Safford