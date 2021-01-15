Open Letter to David Morse and Dan Rose,
David and Dan,
You seem proud that you were on the Capitol grounds on January 6th. You seem to have known that you were part of Trump’s last ditch effort at a coup, an effort to overturn the election and take control of the country.
Biden won the election, fair and square, unless you listen to Fox or Trump or whomever you listen to. Trump poisoned Americans with his lies. If you hear the same lie often enough, you actually start believing it. We came close to having an autocratic ruler. I don’t think either of you understand what that would look like unless you look at Trump’s favorite autocrats, Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin. The people’s house is a place to visit, not to storm. Democrats are Americans. Pence did what he knew was constitutionally right. Even he couldn’t go along with Trump’s dream of overthrowing the government. And let’s see if even one member of that inconsequential group Antifa is ever identified in the thousands of protesters.
I think you shouldn’t have told anyone you were foolish enough to follow Trump’s marching orders to D.C. Maybe you just wanted to see the former Apprentice star. You are now part of one of the worst days in American history, and you don’t even seem to get it.
— Paula Price, Safford