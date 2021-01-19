There is an old adage that if something bears repeating then it bears repeating. Another one is to the effect that if we “read between the lines” we can obtain more information from a short written statement or even a serious question such as what the truth of a matter is.
In this age of mask-wearing we have more time now to reflect on and even debate the serious issues of society. Do we the people really care? Who are we and why are we here? What will happen to us? Why weren’t we aborted? Why are we only male and female? (Can we follow the science?) Questions such as are we created beings and if so, by whom?
Would we rather be right or be left? Is through the truth the only way to be right? To be left is a very scary and sad predicament because what is in a person’s heart is revealed in their speech and behavior.
To sum it all up, just ask anyone if they really believe the truth as God puts it in his gospel of John 3:16 — He loves us so much that He gave his only son that whoever believes in Him will not perish, but have everlasting life. The truth makes us free.
Jeff Goddard
York