I cannot, for the life of me, figure out why your selections for the opinion pieces seem to always align with the ridiculous leftist agenda. The piece “If not now, when?” only incites more fuel on an already ridiculous fire. If ANYONE had been paying attention to anything but CNN or MSNBS they would know that Trump incited nothing, he did not tell people to break into the capitol building, he even went so far as to say PEACEFULLY PROTEST. Yet when the left did absolutely nothing when BLM or Antifa destroyed several towns it was OK? And in some cases even condoned it?
My God the idiots in Washington have even affected our normally rational thinking people in the Gila Valley.
— RC Reynolds, San Simon