For the life of me I cannot understand how the supposed polls are taken! In a supposed poll (Page 7. July 3, Eastern Arizona Courier) Arizonans don’t want to re-elect Biden, but would vote for him if faced with a Biden or Trump ticket, because they dislike Trump.
I have said it before and will again, you cannot poll in a strongly democrat voting area and expect to receive an accurate result.
Our country has nothing less than steam rolled down hill since the Biden administration has taken over. It’s immigration disaster is an example of the entire spiral! Anyone who would actually check that box again after what this administration has done is living with their head stuck in the sand!
Personally, as a life long resident of Arizona, I am ashamed of my state for the fiasco in Maricopa. We know who we voted for, we aren’t idiots. This is will be proven in the months to come. And I pray that Arizonans take a hard stand against this kind of thing from ever happening again! And recognize it for what it was!
— RC Reynolds,
San Simon, AZ