Your article of October 24th on campaign signs being defaced and volunteer workers intimidated and harassed reveals an unfortunate lack of civility related to the hyper-partisan nature of this election. Both local chairmen of the two parties, John Rhodes of the Republicans, and Nick Nordgran-Tellez of the Democrats, were quoted and were clearly upset by this turn of events and breakdown of civility.
However, Mr. Rhodes threw gas on the fire by blaming Democrats for destroying Republican signs and by implying Mr. Nordgran-Tellez filed a false police report about a man who tore down signs at the Democratic headquarters and cursed the volunteers. Mr. Rhodes alleged, with no evidence, that “the incident was faked to gain sympathy.”
That’s no way for a Republican party chairman to act. Instead of trying to calm his supporters, he has emboldened them to perpetuate intimidation and vandalism. He should be ashamed.
Todd Davis
Safford