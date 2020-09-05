I watched portions of the Democratic National Convention. I listened to various reviews, commentaries and reports on the DNC. I read materials concerning the Convention.
In my mind the entirety of the Democratic National Convention can be summarized in three words: “We hate Trump”.
I watched portions of the Republican National Convention. I listened to various reviews, commentaries and reports on the RNC. I read materials concerning the Convention.
In my mind the entirety of the Republican National Convention can be summarized in three words: “We love America”.
Which Party truly has the best interests of this country at heart?
Remember that when you vote November 3rd.
— David Morse
Pima, AZ