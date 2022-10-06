EDITOR’S NOTE: On Nov. 8, Graham County voters will decide on a referendum item that will determine the future zoning of two NatureSweet greenhouse sites near Bonita. If approved, Proposition 401 would allow the sites to be rezoned from A (general land use) to M-X (unlimited manufacturing land use). The rezoning would allow the redevelopment or modification of the greenhouses for use as a marijuana cultivation facility for dispensaries located elsewhere, subject to deed restrictions. The rezoned facilities would be purchased by Bayacan Inc., whose principals, Johan van den Berg and Frank van Straalen, were the top executives with Eurofresh, the company that built the greenhouses and originally operated them. The following letters represent two sides in the escalating debate over Prop 401 as election day approaches.

Vote YES

Tags

Load comments