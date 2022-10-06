EDITOR’S NOTE: On Nov. 8, Graham County voters will decide on a referendum item that will determine the future zoning of two NatureSweet greenhouse sites near Bonita. If approved, Proposition 401 would allow the sites to be rezoned from A (general land use) to M-X (unlimited manufacturing land use). The rezoning would allow the redevelopment or modification of the greenhouses for use as a marijuana cultivation facility for dispensaries located elsewhere, subject to deed restrictions. The rezoned facilities would be purchased by Bayacan Inc., whose principals, Johan van den Berg and Frank van Straalen, were the top executives with Eurofresh, the company that built the greenhouses and originally operated them. The following letters represent two sides in the escalating debate over Prop 401 as election day approaches.
Vote YES
I support YES on Prop 401. I support jobs, I support property rights, and I support economic opportunities in our community. Let me tell you why I am voting yes on Proposition 401.
As a former employee of Eurofresh, I was a part of the 1,300 team members working at the high-tech greenhouse complex in Bonita cultivating tomatoes. I was initially hired as an executive assistant to the CEO, Johan van den Berg, and CFO, Frank van Straalen.
Thirty years ago, Johan and Frank invested in the families of Graham County, because they saw not only the potential in our climate and elevation, but also our agricultural roots, our county leadership, our colleges, our workforce and our community. They built something that the world had never seen — a 300-acre high-tech greenhouse campus. It is their legacy project, and they have a plan to save two of the vacant greenhouses by cultivating medical-grade, state-regulated cannabis.
As their employee and friend, Johan and Frank are wonderful people. They are fathers, leaders, innovators, mentors and friends. I respect their kindness, intelligence and business insight. Working with them helped prepare me for the business world I navigate today.
The experiences that I had and the lessons I learned while working with Johan and Frank have supported my professional growth in Graham County over the years. I currently own a highly successful real estate brokerage and a local event venue. I employ over 15 individuals between the two companies. The attitude, culture and business practices I learned while working at Eurofresh for Johan and Frank taught me how important it is to treat your employees as you would want to be treated and better.
I would urge you to vote yes on Prop 401 for all the obvious reasons: the jobs, the property rights and the economic opportunities associated with these world-class greenhouses. But mostly, I would urge you to vote yes in support of the two men who chose to plant their roots in Graham County 30 years ago and have made lasting, positive contributions in my life and the residents of this county ever since.
— Kym Gifford, Safford
Vote NO
I have received a county document entitled “Graham County, Arizona, Publicity Pamphlet and Text of Ballot”
In truth it is not an information pamphlet, it is a propaganda pamphlet. It is amazing to me that with the county government knowing full well that there is tremendous opposition to this issue in the Bonita area, that, first, the supervisors would approve such a move and that, second, the people in opposition weren’t apprised and given an opportunity to voice their opposition. The only person who claims to be from Bonita is unknown to me, and I’ve lived here 40 years.
It should be noted that the support for 401 comes from outside the Bonita area, except for NatureSweet, which stands to make millions from the sale, and the previously mentioned unknown supporter named in the brochure.
All of the high-paying jobs that are being promised are being promised by the failed operator of Eurofresh, who made the same kinds of promises to Bonita School and Graham County while he was driving Eurofresh into bankruptcy. The supervisors have changed since then, but the new crew simply disregarded what they were told by the residents who lived through the debacle of Eurofresh. I’m left wondering what else was promised.
Why would anyone sacrifice a rural community for a promised pot of gold at the end of a make-believe rainbow? Shouldn’t the people directly affected have at least a voice in the matter? I wonder how a statewide vote on a pipeline from the Gila River transporting millions of gallons of water to Phoenix would sit with the residents of the Gila Valley. Think about it! You are not exempt.
This is the type of thing that would normally come out of Phoenix or Washington, D.C., but I guess that corruption starts someplace, regardless of how rural it is.