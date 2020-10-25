As an educated health professional, with training in managing an epidemic , there is no mystery why our "numbers" are growing in the GILA VALLEY.
The paramount key to managing an epidemic is fresh air, and social distancing.
When Wal-Mart chose to limit their hours they increased the density of the shoppers.
When Wal-Mart limited the open doors they inhibited the flow of fresh air.
Upon visiting there in the afternoons I found the store crowded, the check out resembling a mob.
Many shoppers had aggressive behaviors. Few masks, no social distancing. Some where coughing and sneezing.
I am calling out to Wal-Mart- open ALL your doors, place large fans near doors , turn the AC up!
Return to your regular hours. Clean the store throughout the day and night, Safeway and Basha's are. When hundreds of shoppers are self checking out- and there is no disinfecting it is easy to see how the virus is being shed.
Wal-Mart is a global corporation, but that does not excuse their responsibility on the local level. But then again---- they are selling the same amount of products--- with limited hours. So this is about their bottom line. Their profits are up! Their shoppers are becoming ill, some dying. Perhaps Wal-Mart would consult with our local health department?
Suzanne C. Smith R.N. Safford, AZ.