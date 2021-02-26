Let's set an example
It is interesting to note that we were not aware of Mr. England's efforts to give scholarships to students in Graham and Greenlee counties until we read Mr. Carrell's letter concerning the flag he was flying and comments about this issue appeared on Facebook. We are also aware of the dedication and devotion Mr. Carrell gave over the years to his students and the efforts he made to see his students be successful.
We are in a global pandemic and it is crucial that we begin to work together as one race, the human race, to overcome COVID-19 and our political differences which threatens all of us in so many ways.
Let us begin today to promote hope, love and unity so our dreams for our community, state and nation will become a reality. Most of all, let us provide our children with examples of good citizenship and kindness so we will leave them a better world! Warm wishes to everyone,
Katie and Dave MacDevitt
Pima
Columnist propaganda
John Young: Why don't you keep your Democrat propaganda in Colorado. We here in Arizona and New Mexico know better. We that have lived a few years remember Bill Clinton desecrating the Oval office with immoral behavior and Ted Kennedy driving his car off into deep water and leaving the woman with him to drown while he saved himself.
If it wasn't for fraudulent voting or vote counting and bogus ballots, Joe Biden would not be president. So now the Washington Establishment can once again kick back in their easy chairs, living on taxpayer dollars without any problems.
Go find someone else to beat up on beside Donald J. Trump. You and the rest of the Washington Establishment are shaking in your boots because you're afraid the American people will have another chance to vote for Donald J. Trump. I and 75,000,000 other Americans would jump at the chance.
We have heard enough of your Democrat propaganda above the county and state level.
Danny Rapier
Duncan