Editor,
Recently Senator Bernie Sanders has praised Fidel Castro’s Cuba. I may be the only person in Arizona who had the experience I am about to share with readers.
I was working at U.S. Penitentiary Leavenworth in 1980, at the time of the Mariel Boatlift, in which a number of Cubans were received from Castro’s Cuba. Essentially, Fidel rid himself of those he did not want.
By summertime, we had some 200 of them in our custody. We knew virtually nothing about them, as to their physical or mental health, criminal behavior or anything else.
As one of only a few staff at Leavenworth at the time who could communicate in Spanish, I was called upon from time to time to serve as translator while we tried to learn who and what we were dealing with.
We found active cases of syphilis, tuberculosis and other dangerous diseases. We learned that some of these individuals were criminally insane. Others were simply insane. Some were political prisoners, “counter revolutionaries.” And some were career criminals. Many bore scars from being slashed by machete-wielding staff in Castro’s prisons and mental institutions.
One Monday morning when I reported to work, I was directed to Building 63, the segregation unit, to try to learn why a particular Cuban had become so loudly disruptive on the weekend that it had become necessary to restrain him. Nobody had been able to understand why he was so agitated.
When I interviewed him, he simply wanted to know how much longer he was going to be held in prison. After I had explained as clearly as I could that I simply did not know, and why I did not know, his response was to the effect that it was good to finally find someone who could understand him. He went on to say that being in prison in the United States, not knowing when (or even if) he would be freed, was better than being out of prison in Cuba.
Senator Sanders and his supporters who think socialism, specifically Cuban socialism, is to be admired, should ponder that statement from one who knew painfully well what the Cuban worker’s paradise was/is like.
Sincerely,
Jerrold R. Shouse
Safford, AZ