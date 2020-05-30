What’s going on in the Gila Valley as far as COVID-19? I’ve lived in the valley since 1972. I’ve always loved being minutes from work and minutes from an uncrowded outdoors. Pandemic fear has been in the news for years, but it never really threatened us.
It seemed like the coronavirus hit overnight. At first, we bumped elbows. Then we started hearing about social distancing. We were told masks wouldn’t help. Weeks later when healthcare workers and others on the frontline finally had enough masks, we were told masks were our way of protecting those we came in close contact with. Turns out the government was afraid that we would hoard masks like we did toilet paper.
Watching New York City’s hospital system almost be overwhelmed by the coronavirus was frightening. Seeing open ditches in Central Park filled with wooden caskets and refrigerated trucks filled with corpses was shocking. Seeing hospital workers confronted with so many deaths made me feel for those who risked their lives to save others. New York made it through the first wave. It wasn’t because the pandemic was overblown. It was because New Yorkers heeded the guidance of their governor. He didn’t force them to stay home for weeks. The people chose to follow his direction because the governor explained what was going on and how the people were the only thing that would slow down the virus.
That was New York City. We are in a small rural area with only 24 known cases. No one has died. I read early on that rural communities would be hard hit. Why? Many have no hospitals and ones like us have a small hospital with limited capacity. If you get more patients than the hospital can handle, what do you do? Hopefully Tucson, two hours away, would still have hospital capacity and a helicopter would be available.
A few weeks ago, I read about a Trousdale County in Tennessee with a population of 10,000 that went from 25 cases to 1,363 in 10 days. A nearby prison had an outbreak that spread to the community. Guess what valley has three prisons nearby? Controlling prison outbreaks is a challenge, and I’m not sure how many of our citizens work for a prison, but I think it’s enough that community spread could happen here. If 20% of 1,363 cases needed hospitalization, 272 people would need a hospital.
Why is it that some in our valley don’t seem to be taking the pandemic seriously? I know we all want things to open up and be like it was. Listening to local radio, I hear programs talking about the virus like it wasn’t a big deal and that Dems were making it into a big deal to get rid of Trump. I’ve talked to friends who tell me things they’ve read on Facebook. Things that a simple Google search could prove right or wrong. I go from Fox to CNN to MSNBC to see what is being talked about. How could people be talking about the same thing and see it through such political lenses? This virus doesn’t belong to a party.
COVID-19 isn’t going away. The only thing we can do until a real vaccine comes along is follow the simple steps that may keep us safe and keep the virus spread low. You all have heard them over and over. Such simple things…hand washing, avoiding crowds, social distancing, wearing masks, etc. And people with bad health or who are older need to continue to stay home. We are the ones who may overwhelm the hospital.
If you are only reading about the virus on social media, take a look at a newspaper. If you are only watching CNN, watch FOX and vice-versa. Use Google to check things out. Be wise and look at who is writing the info. Forget politics and the division it provokes. Look for truth about the virus. We are friends and neighbors and we’ll get through this together. Loving and respecting each other can be part of the story we tell in a few years, or not.
Paula Price is a Safford resident.