Another victim of political correctness or simply a problematical business decision? Whatever, Mia, the Native American Indian maiden adorning Land O’ Lakes dairy products packaging for a hundred years, has moved on to the Big Advertising Spirit in the sky.
Similar to Barnum’s Animal Crackers repackaging a few years ago, when Mondelez-Nabisco International decided to release its caged animals from their small cracker boxes because of the public’s image that restraining the creatures was inhumane. Never mind the traditional cardboard containers were simply a marketing gimmick, decorated with caged animal cartoons.
After a hundred years maybe Mondelez decided the psychological damage to unsuspecting children was too great to permit the animals to remain incarcerated. They were set free to terrorize unsuspecting shoppers from coast to coast.
Nearly everyone knows lions and tigers are carnivores and prefer a tasty chunk of fresh meat to a sweetened cookie. Guess the geniuses at the Mondelez Corporation didn’t factor into their decision a hungry uncaged lion is considerably more threatening than a restrained one.
The iconic image of Mia, holding a package of Land O’ Lakes Butter and kneeling along the forested shoreline of a Minnesota lake, will no longer be present. The lake and trees will remain, with a new phrase “Farmer-Owned” printed at the top. Perhaps Land O’ Lakes home-office finally realized after a century Mia hadn’t aged a day and a discerning public was getting a little suspicious of her continued youthfulness.
Their butter and spreads may be good but they’re not good enough to alter the human aging process.
Incidentally, the goofy spelling in the title of this piece is not a computer error. It is Chippewa, or maybe Sioux, for “goodbye.” Since, apparently, there is no actual word for goodbye in their language, the phrase more closely resembles “I’ll see you again, Mia.” Sometimes, things really do get lost in translation.
President and CEO of Land O’ Lakes, Beth Ford, awkwardly explained the company’s decision to move on from Mia and develop a new corporate image — “As Land O’ Lakes looks toward our 100th anniversary, we’ve recognized we need packaging that reflects the foundation and heart of our company culture, and nothing does that better than our farmer-owners whose milk is used to produce Land O’ Lakes’ dairy products.”
Hmmm, hasn’t farmers’ milk always been “used to produce Land O’ Lakes’ dairy products”?
Consequently, Mia was compelled to take early retirement or face humiliation by forced termination. A hundred-year employee, with decades of faithful and uncomplaining service, was notified her position had been eliminated and an unmarked, dark-tint windowed black Suburban would arrive shortly to take her to a destination of her choice.
Unfortunately, it’s not certain if Mia was awarded the customary gold watch, a generous severance package with lucrative benefits, or like Jimmy Hoffa, simply disappeared.
Perhaps authorities should consider searching the lake where Mia was frequently seen kneeling. Recent discovery of a discarded Land O’ Lakes butter wrapper floating close to shore may be a clue.