In another example of a Congressional California Democrat ignoring the laws they expect everyone else to comply with, U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), was videoed passing through a public airport without wearing a face mask.
A similar episode occurred when Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) recently visited a hair salon in her congressional district without wearing a mask. When exposed, she immediately blamed the salon for “Setting me up. I was set up by the salon owner!”
Sure, she was. What else could she say? Politicians seem to have a natural instinct to deny everything when caught doing something inappropriate.
What’s with these California Democrats thinking they don’t have to follow the laws of their own making? Or, are they just not smart enough to understand their antics will be found out? Usually because of their blundering errors.
Maybe they’re getting too old to realize personal cameras and commercial security cameras are everywhere. At 87, Feinstein is the Senate’s oldest member.
She’s also the same senator who penned a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration and Federal Transportation Agency on June 30, 2020, requesting them to impose compulsory face mask doctrines at all airports, on airplanes and public transportation: “I write to urge you to implement a mandatory mask policy for all airport and airline employees and passengers as cases of coronavirus continue to surge. I ask that you issue guidance as soon as possible so passengers can have a clear understanding on the requirements and so that we may reduce exposure for workers and travelers alike.”
Apparently, Dianne is a little fuzzy on her recommendations as she was videoed walking through Washington, D.C’s., Dulles International Airport on Sep. 25, without wearing a mask.
The hypocrisy of many of these respected lawmakers is astounding. As are their overly-inflated egos. Their positions of wealth and authority have sheltered them from the real world for so long that they’ve grown immune to the problems and difficulties facing their “constituency.” Once in office, they immediately begin campaigning for reelection, oblivious to the fact there are actually many issues and struggles confronting the people they are supposed to be representing.
The current COVID-19 pandemic has become a fortuitous source for these prima donnas to further enhance their influence. Displays of vanity and narcissism would be more tolerable if only those making the rules would take some effort to publicly comply with them.
At least when the cameras are rolling.
Mike Bibb lives in Safford.