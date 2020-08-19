More stone heads on Mount Rushmore? Yes, according to the New York Times, CNN and other news sources. And guess who the new face will be?
The mainstream media’s least favorite president — Donald J. Trump.
With only a few months remaining before we stand in line at the polls, certain pundits are reporting the president denies the Mount Rushmore rumor, saying “Never suggested it although, based on all the many things accomplished during the first 3-1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me!”
Trump’s likeness chiseled in stone — along with existing former presidents Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and Teddy Roosevelt; an elite group of individuals recognized for their particular contributions to American society.
On the flip-side, Trump’s face permanently etched in rock would surely drive the Democrats into more hysterical convulsions. I don’t know how many more “Trump Derangement Syndrome” seizures Nancy Pelosi can take.
Except, Trump insists, his face on Mount Rushmore was never a serious discussion. “This is fake news by the failing @nytimes & bad ratings @CNN” he twitted on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Apparently, there has been some discussion of the matter between Trump and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. In a New York Times article, Aug. 8, 2020, it is alleged a White House aide inquired of Gov. Noem in 2018 what was the procedure for a president to follow in order to be considered having his face carved into the mountain.
Later, when the two met, Noem claims Trump again mentioned the subject. “I started laughing,” the governor said. “But he wasn’t laughing, so he was totally serious.”
On July 3, 2020, the president held a large July 4th celebration at Mount Rushmore. During his speech Trump commented “This monument will never be desecrated. These heroes will never be defaced. Their legacy will never, ever be destroyed. Their achievements will never be forgotten. And, Mount Rushmore will stand forever as an eternal tribute to our forefathers and to our freedom.”
No mention of him wishing to join the four previous presidents looking down over his shoulders.
Regardless how serious the president may be on the subject; the mountain has something to say about it. As does the National Park Service.
Maureen McGee-Ballinger, Mount Rushmore Chief of Interpretation and Education, remarked in June, 2020, “Additions are not possible for two reasons. First, the rock that surrounds the sculpted faces is not suitable for additional carvings. When Gutzon Borglum, the sculptor of Mount Rushmore, died in 1941, his son Lincoln Borglum closed down the project and stated that no more carvable rock existed.”
Seventeen miles from Mount Rushmore, another large outcropping of rock is being chiseled away.
The Oglala Lakota warrior, Chief Crazy Horse — the largest rock carving project ever attempted — has been under construction on private land in the Black Hills since 1948. The monument is to depict Crazy Horse riding his horse and pointing toward tribal land. So far, only the face has been completed. There is no announced date when the monument will be completely finished. At this rate, it may take a few hundred more years.
President Trump still has time to locate another rocky ridge on which he could carve his face. Perhaps he could call it “This ain’t the fake news memorial.”