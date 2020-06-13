Welcome to Mr. Bibb’s neighborhood, who claimed in Saturday June 6th’s article that “the COVID-19 pandemic is supposed to be winding down.”
Seriously, where do you get this disinformation? He goes on to write about the mobs and rioters who were torching and looting while “allegedly protesting the cruelty of a few members of the Minneapolis police department.”
Mr. Bibb, the protestors were legitimate. Unfortunately, there are people who see those protests as an opportunity to steal, and vandalize with little or no chance of getting caught; all while making it look like, and people watching assume, that it is legitimate protesters who are doing it. Your belief that the protesting is because of that one incident and COVID-19 supposedly winding down are two more examples of how out of touch with the real world you are. Even the governor of Minnesota was saying the protesting is over decades of this continually happening – and not just in Minnesota.
Prejudice in this country is something that should be at the top of everyone’s list, with politicians and people of influence leading the way(including you, you have a column in a paper). It should be no surprise that our nation still has the problem with prejudice that it does because our elected officials continually, openly show theirs all the time, and President Trump is the worst.
His statements that Democrats will destroy the country, Democrats this, Democrats that, are all prejudiced statements. His broad statements about all the media are prejudiced statements. (Prejudice: preconceived opinion that is not based on reason or actual experience.) Based on the definition, what does that say about of much your writing? You could do a lot of good, but instead your writing is often filled with prejudiced statements; and printing untrue, unfounded information as fact for your conclusions promotes ignorance and sends a message that it is OK to do such things.
Who knows how many good ideas that would benefit and better our country over the years never had a chance of being heard and looked into all because the person who came up with it belonged to a certain party.
Then Mr. Bibb you write the following statement: “Other than being hyped by the media, social networking, or the dark web(seriously), Minneapolis’ broadcast narrative is probably lacking certain essential facts and accurate reporting.(Did you see the video?)” You often accuse other news media, social media, etc of doing the very thing that you do in your own column. It doesn’t matter how many college degrees people have or years of experience, if you don’t like what they have to say then their facts are not facts but media hype, inaccurate reporting, part of some government or media conspiracy, or fake news. Just like our president who tweets lies and disinformation on a regular basis claims he doesn’t like when the media does it. If he doesn’t like the facts then it’s fake news. Most people would welcome a fact check link (a man who has real gold isn’t afraid to have it tested), but not him. He claims the most recent polls are not accurate just like they were not accurate when they said Hillary Clinton was ahead of him in the polls. But guess what – SHE WON THE POPULAR VOTE, so the polls were accurate. No, it wasn’t because of voter fraud.
You go on to whine about our governor putting the whole state under a curfew. It didn’t mean you couldn’t go out. It meant you couldn’t gather in groups in public places to prevent rioting and looting taking place during protesting at night. If you want to complain about our governor, complain about him appointing someone to a vacant Senate seat that the people made it clear during the election they didn’t want as one of our senators. That action said a lot about him and bigger impact on us than a one week curfew. Then there is your choice of towns that you used to support your whining about why are we under curfew because of rioting in Phoenix – Pima, Bylas, and Solomon.
Only in Mr. Bibb’s neighborhood does it appear that we are being duped into remaining in constant fear of something and they are trying to get us to all stay at home with doors locked and lights out. I don’t look both ways before crossing the street out of fear of being hit; I do so out of precaution. To err on the side of caution is a much better practice and should be the standard practice when the consequences of not doing so could have a devastating effect on anyone other than yourself.
Michael Giacoletti is a Thatcher resident.