Russian President Vladimir Putin's military adventurism into Georgia in 2008, and the "bloodless" occupation and annexation of Crimea in 2014 may have seduced him into believing that a war with Ukraine would be brief, relatively bloodless and that the Russian military would be greeted as hero liberators.
Perhaps Putin believed the gist of the long, involved web of lies about the Ukrainian government and its leaders that his minions flooded into the international media for months.
Clearly, he had no appreciation for just how poorly his forces would do. He was oblivious to the weaknesses that widespread corruption, inadequate training and shortages of the basics of military logistical needs would mean in terms of combat preparedness and performance.
In what may be a perfect irony, Ukraine military forces were engaged in a separatist war with Russian-backed elements in eastern and southeastern Ukraine from 2014 to the invasion.
Although there is a sense in which that conflict was pretty much a stalemate, it gave the Ukraine military eight years to accept significant training and equipment from NATO and others. The Ukrainian military became an effective and modernly equipped force while the blatantly Russian-backed insurrectionists did not.
In the eight years, Russia's military did not modernize and because of the annual turnover of its military force with significant conscription numbers (Russian men are required to spend one year on active duty), military training was suspect, at best, and as the early part of the war demonstrated, a disaster.
Finally, as the Ukrainian military forces out-fought and outperformed in almost every way the Russian combatants, glaring evidence of corruption at all levels in the Russian military (equipment development, manufacture and maintenance) became obvious.
Ironically, Putin's proxy war in eastern and southeastern Ukraine from 2014 to the 2022 invasion may have ensured that the Ukraine military was better equipped, better trained, had more battlefield experience and, in every way, was primed to meet and defeat the Russian onslaught.
Perhaps even more surprising than the Ukrainian military's success has been the ways in which Ukraine President Zelensky has measured up to the challenges placed on him by the invasion. Almost overnight, he became a Ukraine national hero.
Zelenzky's dedication by staying in Kyiv, his refusal to accept any suggestion of defeat, his international appeal in speeches to a number of legislative bodies and to TV audiences around the world, his trips to the battlefields and the unexpectedness in all of this went a long way to bolster the Ukrainian people.
On the other hand, Putin's public appearances have been far from inspiring. In addition, his raising the unthinkable specter of nuclear war has unsettled the entire world.
The shock-and-awe battle plan simply did not work. Instead of the Russian version of Blitzkrieg resulting in a quick and overwhelming victory for Russia, the assault steeled the Ukrainian people into a unity of spirit and purpose. Nearly everything the Russian military tried resulted in abject failures, except for the killing of innocents and the needless destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure of every non-military sort.
The Russian use of force against largely unprotected civilians and their cities, villages, neighborhoods and lives has been a public relations disaster.
No matter what the history and present circumstances are for Putin and for his military, there is one overriding problem: There is no easy way out for him. For the people of Ukraine that probably means the bloodbath will continue.
For the wider world, the prospect of nuclear war is just one switch away, and having a frustrated bully possibly in charge of that switch is not a pleasant prospect.