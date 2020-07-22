Rioting and property destruction have gone way beyond an excuse as being the result of the George Floyd murder.
Protesters are stepping up their terrorist activities to include the burning of America’s churches. They keep inching closer to open confrontation with the general public.
If these organized mobs of anarchists are not soon stopped, there is a very real possibility there will eventually be armed confrontations in cities and neighborhoods across the country. A boiling point will be reached when the people — fearing for their peace and safety — will no longer tolerate the continued violence.
It’s human nature to defend one’s self against bodily harm and personal property theft or destruction. When society’s basic security and protections are no longer safeguarded by the government, then the people have limited alternatives to turn to.
Recently, several Catholic churches were attacked and burned ,but the media’s news coverage of the incidents hasn’t been very noticeable. Instead, they remained concentrated on Black Lives Matter exploits and the notoriety they are gaining in urban communities.
Not content with toppling statues, burning and looting buildings and businesses ,and causing mayhem in diverse places, BLM activist Shaun King, is advocating the destruction of churches and other religious symbols displaying a “White European” Jesus. In his mind, churches are “racist propaganda” outlets, spewing white supremacy and need to be destroyed.
The fact there are many different religious denominations, attended by racially diverse congregants, and espousing various theological philosophies doesn’t to seem to matter to King.
Burning churches is not a recent phenomenon in American history, but coupled with current protests and destruction of statues and moments, has refocused attention on the intensity of urban rioting.
According to an Associated Press news release, July 12, 2020, an Ocala, Florida man crashed his minivan through the front doors of the Queen of Peace Catholic Church while the church was conducting services. He got out of the vehicle, poured gasoline in the foyer area and ignited it. The church caught fire and was eventually extinguished but not before extensive damage had been done.
The suspect, Steven Schields, 24, was apprehended, arrested and charged with attempted murder and arson. Reportedly, he told police he was on a “mission” and the fire was “awesome.”
Across the country in Los Angeles, Calif., the 249-year-old San Gabriel Catholic Church was set afire, destroying the interior and roof. Previously, several statues and monuments of Fr. Junipero Serra, founder of the old mission system of churches in California, have been vandalized.
On July 10, 2020, a statue of the Virgin Mary at a Catholic prep school in Queens, New York, was spray-painted with the word “idol” and other graffiti.
Outside St. Peter’s Parish in Boston, Mass., a statue of Virgin Mary was burned during the evening of July 11, 2020.
Calvary Baptist Church in San Diego, Calif., was also set afire early Sunday morning, July 12, 2020.
Churches have become easy targets for assassins and social malcontents seeking fame or making a political statement. With downsizing and budget cuts affecting many police departments, in addition to bureaucratic bumbling by city governments, rioting and violence is continuing to increase at an alarming rate.
Burning churches is just another example of the hatred being directed toward society by members of well-funded, cult-like organizations intent upon inflicting as much damage and discord as they can.
Mike Bibb lives in Safford.