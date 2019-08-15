It’s becoming increasing apparent the Democrats, with full participation of the mainstream media, have gone past the Twilight Zone into Cuckoo-Cuckoo Land in their condemnation of President Trump.
What next, the president is really a zombie in disguise? Stay with me, I’ll attempt to make some sense of their latest crazy explanations of why they continue to insist Trump must be the devil incarnate. Or at least a Hitler clone.
Following the recent mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, President Trump ordered the nation’s flags to be flown at half-staff for three days to honor the victims and as a symbol of our grieving.
Ordinarily, this wouldn’t be considered a sinister act or the ravings of a madman. Our national emblem is often lowered in respect to certain events that have affected the country. In fact, it’s been a tradition for centuries, regardless of which political party occupied the White House.
Until now.
In what has become known as “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” a former FBI official during the Obama administration is insisting the lowering of the flags in commemoration of the 31 shooting victims is actually Trump’s way of signaling to neo-Nazis that he’s really with them and, of course, a racist at heart.
Seems hardly an individual act or sentence uttered cannot be completed without being discussed as possibly having racist overtones. If there’s too much cream in the coffee, it’s racist. Black and white police cars are racist. Fox News is racist but CNN isn’t.
Former FBI Assistant Director Cesare Frank Figliuzzi has come up with an innovative explanation of why the president’s ordering the flags lowered is a conspiracy of sorts based upon theories found in numerology — the study of numbers to determine their supernatural meaning.
Maybe it is all part of Figliuzzi’s previous FBI training to ferret out suspected bad guys. If a suspect’s numbers do not add up correctly, then there may be reason to believe some kind of nefarious activity may have taken place.
During an Aug. 5, 2019, interview with Brian Williams on MSNBC, Figliuzzi said he was “not going to imply” Trump deliberately used the flags to let the Nazis know he’s in sympathy with their cause, but Figliuzzi then proceeded to tell why he thinks he did.
“The president said that we will fly our flags at half-mast until Aug. 8. That’s 8/8. Now I’m not going to imply that he did this deliberately, but I am using it as an example of the ignorance of the adversary that’s being demonstrated by the White House,” he said.
Continuing with his theory, he said “The numbers 88 are very significant in the neo-Nazi and white supremacy movement. Why? Because the letter ‘H’ is the eighth letter of the alphabet, and to them the numbers 88 together stand for ‘Heil Hitler.’ So we’re going to be raising the flags back up at dusk on 8/8.”
Wow, that’s deep. Who would have thought the number 88 on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s NASCAR racecar is actually a wink to Hitler and the neo-Nazis? Or former Dallas Cowboys players Dez Bryant, Michael Irwin and Drew Pearson’s 88 team jersey was, in fact, an acknowledgement of their white supremacy beliefs, even though they aren’t white.
How much goofier can it get?
MSNBC anchor Williams acknowledged Figliuzzi’s rationale by replying, “I know you’re keeping your options open here, Frank, but as chilling as that is to hear, you’re saying it’s possible that someone who knows better is authoring or editing the words that show up and are read verbatim, or are supposed to be read verbatim by the president.”
Seems to me, Williams just perfectly described his own robotic profession and the conduct of many others in the establishment media.