On Wednesday, July 9th, CBS This Morning interviewed President Trump, Vice President Pence, and Secretary of Education Betsy Devos on opening schools on time. They want to do this despite COVID-19 cases rising and CDC guidelines saying opening should only happen after two weeks of declining numbers.
Why ignore this medical wisdom? Secretary Devos explained that, “Kids need to go back to school so their parents can go back to work.” And that got me thinking.
With kids returned to school and their parents back at work, the family is exposed to viruses from two sources and so everyone in the family is more likely to get ill and risk death.
It’s bad enough when a parent is ill and can’t work, but if a kid is ill, she can’t go to school and so a parent needs to miss work to care for her.
What’s worse is when a child succumbs, the family suffers terrible grief, and Mom and Dad are burdened with staying home until the funeral. The other kids need continuing consolation at the same time their parents struggle to manage their own grief and figure out how return to work.
Gramma and Grampa will of course pitch in with financial help if they can afford it, and emotional support without being asked. And God bless them for that. They’ll also have to find time and emotional energy to deal with their own feelings and wonder if they’ve been exposed to the virus.
But what happens if a parent dies? Then the surviving parent has to console the kids, deal with his or her own grief, and make plans for life without a loving workmate. Grandma and Grampa will of course help deal with their grief as they support both the remaining parent and their grandkids—and as they deal with their fear of contracting the disease since they’ve over 65 and at greater risk of getting ill and passing.
Neighbors offer help ranging from bringing over meals, sitting with the kids when needed, and even picking things up at the grocery when asked. And they do this while they accommodate to having lost a neighbor and worry about their possible exposure to the disease.
What does all this mean? Epidemiologists (who study the circumstances under which diseases appear, how they spread, and how they’re controlled) offer us the concept of excess morbidity. Thus epidemiologists tell us that diseases (e.g., the annual flu) appear at certain times (e.g., the fall and winter) and can be expected to make a certain percentage of people in the community ill. Both these scientists (and local doctors) can tell if there is a larger than expected number of cases, the additional cases referred to as excess morbidity. These scientists and physicians have procedures to determine if the excess is negligible or large enough to be worry-some. And I’d like to invite you to consider what such an excess can be like if the coronavirus really took hold in the Gila Valley.
Think of your family and neighbors. How many cases among them would you consider acceptable, how many would you call excess morbidity? I expect one or at worst two in your home would be manageable (e.g., you could help sick people and their family with minimal impact on your life); but what if the illness struck someone in your house? Or there were pockets of nearby homes with people ill?
According to the most recent census data (now almost 10 years out-of-date and so underestimating the current numbers), there are 12,595 households in Solomon, Safford, Thatcher, Pima, and Fort Thomas.
You know a number of these families from church, your kids know some from school, and you see members of other families at Safeway or the gas station. You might only nod and smile at them, and they likely nod and smile back at you. But you’d nevertheless be bothered if any of them contracted COVID-19.
Returning to excess morbidity, how many COVID cases would you find acceptable in your immediate family? In your relatives’ families? In the families you see but don’t know? According to the July 12th Courier, 204 people have been diagnosed with the disease, including the four who have died.
We know that COVID-19 appears in clusters (e.g., one person in a family has the virus and other family members are exposed and so become positive for the illness), but just for the sake of argument, please assume that the disease is distributed randomly in the Gila Valley. Why? Because this makes it easier to discuss what can happen to us despite our knowing the virus is not controlled and that some households will have fewer if any cases while others will be heavily burdened.
What I’m really asking of you is to think about how many illnesses and deaths you’d accept if the CDC guideline of declining numbers of cases for two weeks was ignored to allow kids to go to school so parents could go to work.
But before exploring that question, there is an important point to consider applying to people who either never get COVID-19 or get it and survive. The last widespread pandemic in this country, the Spanish Flu in 1918-20, so emotionally hobbled survivors that for the rest of their lives, they couldn’t talk about their experiences because it was too painful for them. How do we know this? Because authors like Gina Kolata (Flu, Simon & Schuster, New York, 1999) wrote elegantly and compellingly about it. In other words, failure to social distance, wear face masks, stay indoors and avoid contact with others until the numbers of cases and deaths decline for two weeks impacts everyone: Those who die, those who survive the illness, and those who have not even exposed but participated in caring for those who do. We will remember our painfully our experiences for the rest of our lives.
The number of cases of COVID-19 in the valley is 1 per 62.5 households. As noted, the more accurate (and currently unavailable number) would be smaller because some homes have more cases, and a larger number of homes would be untouched. If it went up to 252 cases in our five communities, it would be one family in 50 had a COVID patient, a percentage of whom will die.
My question for you is since 50 families is not a large number, how would you feel personally if the 50 families lived near you. There are 73 stand-alone homes, for example, within one block of where I live.
What does this mean? Since COVID cases appear in clusters, if anyone within that 1-block area contracts the virus, I should anticipate some of those of living within that radius will, too, as well. And people farther away will be less likely to be exposed, less at risk of getting ill.
So my question to you is how high must the COVID-19 excess morbidity be before it is clear that returning kids to school so their parents can return to work is a false economy because kids and their parents will be putting themselves and a large number of others at risk of illness and death? And this doesn’t include the large number of people who will risk experiences so traumatizing that they’ll be unable to tell others about what happened to them and how that scarred them for life.
Hank Slotnick lives in Pima.