Safford city council approves sidewalk cafes, outdoor seating
"Thank you Jenny! It's going to be awesome!" - Emily McInelly
"Awesome!" - Janessa Jolly
"Great idea," - Kim Petrun
"Yesss how amazing," - Kristin Armstrong
"I would like to see this. Bring the community together better. Minus the panhandlers that will roam back 'n' forth," - Edward Lobb
"Way to get things moving Jenny Smith Howard! Can't wait to see more of this in Safford," - Fran Gess Newsome
Thatcher man receives seven-year prison term in exploitation case
"Well let's hope that prison justice is carried out in that laughable seven-year sentence," - John Archuleta
"Now let's get the people he sold the videos/pictures to," Eddy Carpenter
"Only seven years? Wow," - Marina Morales
"It should have been way more! That's why they keep doing this crap!" - Debbie Breisch
Community Wellness Program: It took a gun and a caring judge to change his life
"So glad this young man's act of desperation failed. Judge Peterson and all involved, thank you," - Mary Jo Howes
"God bless him," - Carmen Herbert
Never to be forgotten
"Great tributes for these young men. Great job by all to remember them well," - Ty Allen
"Don't forget the good in these guys or others. There is good people out there," - Katie Alvarado