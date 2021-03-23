No lie, Pima resident has a century's worth of stories to tell

"She is such an amazing lady!" - Karol Lyn Woodall

"Wonderful, such a beautiful lady," - Shirley Evans

"I wish she could write a book!" - Susan Cluff Meier

"What a lady," Mary Jo Howes

Community, staff to be commended over COVID-19 response

"Thank you," - Katie Alvarado

"Thank you. You are all awesome," Maggie Polen Bryce

"Thank you! We had the benefit of your good care for a non-COVID emergency right when COVID was ramping up. Mt. Graham staff were outstanding," - Deborah Mendolsohn

"Thank you," - Marla Stallard Schmidt

Tags

Load comments