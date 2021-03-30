Facebook post prompts conversations on recreational needs
"Indoor water park and lap pool," Jennifer Griffin Bryce
"Indoor water park," Natalie Schlittenhardt
"Dog park," Jason Hunziker
"Indoor trampoline park and jungle gym like Uptown Jungle Fun Park or Jumpstreet," Shenae Gifford
"Botanical garden with water fountains, rose bushes, bird feeders and statues like the one I went to in Seattle or a zoo like Randolph in Tucson," Linda Sanders
"We need a drive-in theater again as well as what other people are saying," Della Prince
"The Gila Valley needs something. There is plenty to do for athletes and religious groups, but the rest of the population has nothing," Scott Green
"We need it ALL. Kids are so bored here and drugs are such a big problem for such a little town so we need as much fun activities as possible to keep the kiddos busy and happy. We have the population to support so much, why are we not?" Mieke Kristine
"Gila Valley Linear Park & Trail," Melanie Tluczek
"Something like Wild Katz in Tucson would be amazing," Libby Webb Summers
"Freeport needs to build a rec center like they have in Baghdad and Morenci," Michael Betts
"A Graham County rec center with an indoor, two-court gymnasium. Outdoor splash pad. Lap pools. Covered sand courts. Skate park. Soccer field. Teen center game room. We want it ALL! I am thinking the three towns can come together for the youth. Just go for it!" Tess Nelson Rhoton