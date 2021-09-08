Online Comments Sep 8, 2021 Sep 8, 2021 Updated 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graham County COVID-19 deaths up to 94"Get vaccinated!" Ronald Arrellin Jr."Get the shot!" Renza Gallegos StingleyEAC welcomes new fine arts director"What a great addition and he comes from a wonderful legacy," Amy Stalder Allred"Welcome home Rick," Carol Toburen"Fine choice," David Brockmeier"So awesome," Deneice Welker ClelandNever forget: 9/11 stair climb open for community participation"Awesome, keep including everyone," Matt-Anna Magoffin"Leah is such a gem for our school and community," Mashayla Kleinman Readers SurveyAs our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier Click Here City of Safford message on electricity outage"Thank you workers for sacrificing your Labor Day weekend to work on this. Please be safe," Justin Rhodes"Thank you for your services. Be safe," Lorraine Schultheis"Thank you so much for working so hard to give us power," Sherry Eaton"Thank you to all involved in restoring our electricity. We are so spoiled. Sure makes me have more empathy for all those hurricane victims. Thank you," Brenda K. Carver"Stay safe and thank you," Marlee RedfordPima, Bonita Kids not letting challenges stop them"I love watching these two compete each year. It warms my heart," Kayla Sexton-Presley"I love her love for animals," Mondragon Krystal"We love Aria," Regan Boettger Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Leah Rick Electricity Eac Participation Ronald Arrellin Jr. Worker Load comments Most Popular 'Super cell' wreaks havoc in Safford Sunday, no one injured Graham County COVID-19 deaths up to 94 with loss of additional three residents Two more Graham County residents battling COVID-19 die EAC welcomes new fine arts director Fatal New Mexico crash has prompted detour down US 70 Safford man accused of sexually abusing child over four years Never forget: 9-11 stair climb open for community participation Safford Bulldogs now 2-0 after defeating Roughriders 23-6 Clifton will soon have its own food bank Safford man who drove into wash bound over for trial