A couple of weeks ago I wrote an opinion piece for the Courier, “The virus doesn’t have a party.” On June 10, I read the results of a poll in the Tucson Daily Star that showed that the virus does have a political party! In fact it has three different parties. The question asked of Arizona voters was whether they were moderately or extremely concerned about the COVID-19 virus.
In March, 25% of Republicans answered moderately or extremely concerned about the virus. Thirty-three percent of Independents were moderately or extremely concerned. Fifty percent of Democrats were moderately or extremely concerned. In April during close down orders, the numbers changed. Republicans were 55% concerned. Independents were 79% concerned. Democrats, 82%.
Let’s jump to today with reopening of parts of the economy. Thirty-two percent of Republicans are moderately or extremely concerned about the virus. Sixty-four percent of Independents are concerned. And 85% of Democrats are moderately or extremely concerned about COVID-19. What the heck is going on?
This truly points to the divide in our country along political lines. I’m not sure how we deal with a pandemic intelligently if we can’t get “on the same page!”
It’s scary to think that part of our population is being very careful, and part of Arizona may think that the old and sick are dispensable or that the science is wrong.
I don’t think a scientist of either party has said COVID-19 is going away any time soon. It’s a new virus so we certainly get conflicting information as more is learned.
What if you believe in the survival of the fittest and the person that dies of the virus is your brother or friend? And if you don’t value people 60 years of age and up, well, guess what? You may miss those volunteers, those grandparents, or the parents who are still helping you.
There is one piece of information that has been proven and is being disregarded by too many in Safford: Wearing a mask can slow down the virus by providing protection to the wearer and the people he or she comes in close contact to. Today wearing a mask identifies what social media or news you are listening to or what party you belong to. Today it identifies whether you care about yourself and others enough to put it on when you can’t socially distance.
We can return to a new normal if we just slow the virus enough to keep our hospital workers from being overwhelmed. Let it move through the population without helping it along. And it is really so simple: wash your hands properly and often, don’t touch your face, stay home when you are sick, use hand sanitizer, stay away from big crowds, and wear a mask when you can’t socially distance.
Want things to get closer to normal? Be smart and be safe. Join the same party: the We-Are-All-Americans party.
Paula Price is a Safford resident.