There was a time when the fabled New York Times newspaper — once one of America’s premier newspapers — prided itself in boasting “all the news that’s fit to print.” That may not have been entirely true, but it sounded impressive and believable.
To a pre-Facebook and Twitter social media, the Times was the paper of record, a reliable authority on events of the day. If a story appeared in the Times, its authenticity and truthfulness were generally accepted.
Today, not so much. “The Old Gray Lady” — as she was once respectfully referred to — appears to be devolving into just another propaganda tool for the liberal press. The integrity of its editors and columnists — and many of the articles they produce — has noticeably become lacking in reporting the whole unfiltered truth.
A most recent example of this phenomenon appeared in a Sept. 15, 2019, Times article entitled “News Analysis” in the op-ed section, revealing new sexual allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his college years at Yale University in the 1980s.
The story centered on the recollection of a female student at Yale stating Kavanaugh had made alleged sexual advances upon her and that this misconduct had been reported to the FBI during Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings in 2018. This was the second alleged sexual infraction by Kavanaugh.
The information was primarily gleaned from an upcoming book, “The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation” by two Times reporters, Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly.
However, the Times story failed to mention in the news release the victim of this supposed crime refused to be interviewed. Furthermore, friends of the woman insisted she did not recall the incident; a blaring contradiction to Kavanaugh’s reported sexual misbehavior.
Times Book Review columnist Hanna Rosin, specifically exposed in another section of the paper the omission of these facts in her article, wrote of the FBI investigation, “In the end they turned up no smoking gun, no secret confession, no friend who comes forth to say Kavanaugh was lying all this time.”
Nothing. Or, as President Trump calls the unsubstantiated incident, “fake news.”
Trump wasn’t through verbalizing his disagreement with the story, insisting, “I call for the resignation of everybody at The New York Times involved in the Kavanaugh smear story. And, while you’re at it, the Russian Witch Hunt Hoax, which is just as phony! They’ve taken the Old Gray Lady and broken her down, destroyed her virtue and ruined her reputation.”
The President had a point. For almost three years, the Times promoted the Russian conspiracy narrative, only to be proved wrong by the Robert Mueller investigation.
Realizing the failure to report a very important fact of the Kavanaugh story, an editor’s correction was suddenly attached to the piece: “An earlier version of this article, which was adapted from a forthcoming book, did not include one element of the books’ account regarding an assertion by a Yale classmate that friends of Brett Kavanaugh pushed his penis into the hand of a female student at a drunken dorm party. The book reports that the female student declined to be interviewed, and friends say that she does not recall the incident. That information has been added to the article.”
At least the alleged victim was wise enough not to be ensnared into a counterfeit public fiasco. Her refusal to falsely incriminate herself or Kavanaugh with a bogus accusation of sexual impropriety proved to be the deciding factor in exposing the Times’ imaginary reporting. After this revelation, the story rapidly descended into disbelief.
Suspiciously missing from the correction was a comment explaining why such pertinent information wasn’t included in the original story since, obviously, it would have provided a completely different perspective. Equally bewildering was the editor’s decision to run the article in the opinion section instead of the news pages.
Of course, by this time, the initial story had been written, approved, published and distributed. But in a halfhearted effort to atone for the mistake, the Times released its apology. Which is similar to trying to recall a bullet after it has exited the barrel of a gun.
All of this mischief has many people wondering whatever happened to the fundamental concepts of honest news reporting: gathering information confirmed by facts, evidence and witnesses in an unbiased and nonpolitically opinionated manner.
Personally, I believe basic journalism is still relevant; it just isn’t taught or practiced much today. It’s easier to partially make up scandalous, uncorroborated stories than to actually take the time and effort to report the unvarnished facts.
A favorite practice of modern media is to simply imply “unnamed sources” or “unconfirmed information” as the basis for a particular news story. Opinion-oriented news reporting has become the new normal, especially if a story involves a subject or individual that could be deemed politically relevant or exploitative.
Nevertheless, news, like history, is what it is, and no amount of rewriting, altering or omitting will change that irrefutable truth.