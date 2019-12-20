Looks like the Democrats have backed themselves into a corner; they must impeach the president in order to rescue what political credibility they have left.
After more than three years of bungled attempts, the U.S. House of Representatives, shepherd by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, finally decided to draft only two articles of impeachment against President Trump. If they can muster the necessary votes for passage, the articles will be forwarded to the U.S. Senate for trial, where it faces certain failure.
Reversing her previous stance against impeachment, Nancy now seems willing to possibly sacrifice several Democratic House seats in next year’s election in order to pursue an impeachment folly that, by all accounts, is doomed from the start.
Her befuddling behavior could also be a sign the more radical wing of the Democrat Party has attained sufficient influence to force Nancy into acquiescing to their impeachment demands. In effect, she may have lost control of her own authority; reduced to a mere impersonator, performing assigned tasks in accordance with the whims of her handlers. Not a good place to be as the lawful Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the third most powerful individual in Washington, following the president and vice-president.
Assisting in the downward spiral, House Judiciary Committee chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said on NBC News’ “Meet The Press” program, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, that “Trump poses a threat to the integrity of the next election if he’s allowed to continue to do what he’s doing.”
Not sure what Nadler is hinting unless he believes Trump shouldn’t have the right to seek re-election. That, somehow, it is up to the Democrats to make sure he doesn’t get that chance.
Nadler — obviously not a very astute student of the U.S. Constitution — commented Trump would be charged with the most serious crime of “obstruction of Congress” (Dec. 11, 2019). Actually, the most serious crime warranting impeachment is treason, followed by bribery (Art. II, Sec. 4), which the Dems previously tried but failed. I don’t see where obstruction of Congress is even mentioned. The term is so vague as to defy logical definition.
Just another distortion spewed by a dimwitted politician.
Nadler’s opinion is similar to the remarks by U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, to MSNBC in May, 2019, saying, “I’m concerned that if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected. If we don’t impeach him he will say he has been vindicated.”
This is basically the same ludicrous arguments they’ve been harping since the very moment Trump won the Republican nomination. At the very least, Democrats should exert a little more creativity.
And I don’t mean substituting Russian collusion nonsense, Ukrainian conspiracies, Stormy Daniels sexcapades, obstruction of justice slurs, the Emoluments Clause, bribery accusations, alleged 25th Amendment incapabilities, abuse of power jabber, mysterious whistle-blowers or any of the numerous bogus complaints they’ve invented to justify their delusional conduct.
All of this foolishness is symptomatic of a deep-seated neurosis: The Democrats obsessive and compulsive ambitions to remove President Trump from office and prevent or deny his reelection because of a psychotic hatred toward him.
Today, commonly referred to as TDS — Trump Derangement Syndrome.
That’s their entire political agenda. Rep. Green made this crystal clear when he reminded us there is no limit on how many times the House can vote to impeach. I suppose — if they wanted to — Dems could draft articles of impeachment every day of the week for the remainder of Trump’s term and his next term.
If that’s all they continue thinking and talking about, I would imagine most people will eventually tire of their monotonous droning and tune them out long before next November, if they haven’t already.
In this high-stakes poker game to oust an elected president, Democrats may have ignorantly overplayed their hand. The more they falsely criticize and lie about the president, the more they press their luck.
When called to show their cards, their nothing-hand will finally be revealed and the multi-year scam to hijack a presidency will be impossible to further conceal.
In fact, it appears the rats are already starting to jump ship. Dems are beginning to question the motives of other Dems and the Department of Justice is uncovering deep-state plots intended to spy on and subvert Trump’s previous campaign and presidency.
Unfortunately, all this tomfoolery may have future repercussions. If Democrats can fabricate bogus accusations in efforts to remove a lawfully elected president, there may come a time when Republicans will return the favor.
By then, of course, our right to vote will have been denigrated into a meaningless civil formality with no real significance anticipated or implied, other than to expect the political party in power at the time could routinely change the results of an election if they disagree with the outcome.