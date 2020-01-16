Those of you familiar with substance abuse in the United States know that we are in the midst of an epidemic. People are dying daily from overdose, drugs are flooding the streets at an alarming rate, and America’s “War on Drugs” appears to be over. Unfortunately for our society, the drugs won.
This claim of defeat is well documented, and the persistence of drug-related activity has eroded the conviction of those who battle against it. As the call to arms is receding, we see fundamental changes in the way our society handles illegal drug use. From reducing penalties, providing “safe” places to use drugs, and even legalizing drugs, the concessions are blatant. These alterations to the framework of how we deal with substance abuse appear to benefit those once seen as the enemy, drug-users.
But why is this?
It’s clear that filling up prisons with drug offenders and giving stiff sentences, penalties, and fines haven’t discouraged people from using drugs, especially once they’ve started. Furthermore, treating people like second-class citizens furthers a sense of separation and a worsening of behavior, both in and outside of addiction.
All this may be true, but it appears the best answer to this question lies in the fact that addiction is being seen as more of a mental illness. This ideology leads many to want to help those using drugs, not alienate them. Some people claim that providing support to individuals who suffer from substance abuse is the key to turning the tide of destruction caused by drug use. I am not here to argue the validity of this claim, but rather pose a question. When does aiding individuals turn into enabling?
Harm reduction has been growing in popularity. The thought behind this movement is that if we can’t stop people from using drugs, let’s “reduce” the chances of them “harming” themselves when they do. Needle exchanges, “safe” areas to use drugs, and the use of potent opioid replacement drugs are key components of this effort. Notice that these approaches contain an element of defeat and apathy toward the root problem.
Is there really a line between making drug use “safer” and assisting it? If so, where do we draw it? I know these questions are complicating an already tricky issue, but to accept solutions that mask the problem and do not provide real help is unacceptable. With these practices, we may see less death and less drug-related crime, but is the epidemic getting better?
If we applied these principals to other social issues, like crime, would you still be in favor of it? Surely if we provided criminals with bulletproof vests and areas in the city where they could partake in illegal activity without being prosecuted, there would be a “drop” in crime. Fewer people would die on the streets, and law enforcement would have less risky operations because the problem would be “handled.” The above example, though extreme, illustrates how making something less harmful, doesn’t solve anything.
The truth is, drug users need help, but help is a deceiving word. You can “help” someone kill themselves. We have to define what we’re helping. The only question should be; are we helping people get better? Measuring our efforts to that standard will show whether our “help” is doing harm, or good.
Copyright Marcel Gemme. Gemme has been helping people struggling with substance abuse for more than 20 years. His website is Addicted.org.