Seems Democratic/independent presidential candidate, and avowed socialist Bernie Sanders, is all for the $15 federal minimum wage — except when he has to pay it.
In an embarrassing revelation of campaign hypocrisy, recent news releases have revealed Bernie hasn’t been paying his campaign staffers the $15 federal minimum wage he has been touting the past several months.
Actually, 13 bucks an hour is closer to it. When confronted, Sanders said he was willing to pay $15, but the union turned it down.
Why, because the union representing Bernie’s campaign employees, United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400, insists paying $15 an hour “would have elevated field staff to a pay level responsible for paying more of their own health care costs.”
Whoops, welcome to the business world, Bernie. In spite of campaigning for free health care for all with “no premiums, no deductibles, no co-payments and no out-of-pocket expenses,” when his grand plan suddenly involves his own campaign financial obligations, then it becomes a different story.
Nevertheless, Sanders increased the pay to $15 an hour. And guess what, with the new higher wages came — you got it — a reduction in work hours. Workers said they were previously putting in about 60 hours a week but had been cut to around 40.
Similar in reaction to increased “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor” ObamaCare costs, Bernie quickly realized there’s a finite amount of money to spend on campaigns and staff; and when more is used to pay employees, less is available for actual campaign advertising and related expenditures.
Finally, a compromise was reached allowing workers an increase in pay, maintaining their health-care coverage but still limiting the work week to 50 hours or less.
So, while Bernie practiced his own “art of the deal” by giving with one hand and taking away with the other, it seems odd behavior for a guy who has made a career insisting socialism is the wave of the future and stuff like free health care and a minimum wage should be guaranteed.
After all, Bernie is a fairly rich guy and could afford to provide health care and $15 an hour wages to his staff. If he really wanted to. But that would mean he might have to use some of his own money instead of relying on campaign contributions.
The reality of the situation is that political campaigns are not like government budgets based upon a constant inflow of taxes and borrowing and going into unsustainable debt. Campaign staffers, advertisers and promoters want to be paid for their services, and they may not really care about a politician’s particular views.
Plus, political campaigns aren’t a permanent fixture of the economy. They come and go with election cycles. Consequently, it’s not exactly like Bernie will be saddled with this burden for very long. If his popularity and campaign donations begin to fade, so, too, will his staff.
Ironically, good old Bernie is finding out the only real truth in socialism is that once the money begins to dry up, the game is over. When the people are tapped out, or the taxes become overbearing, or folks simply refuse to tolerate it anymore, then socialism and its acolytes are tossed into the trash can with the rest of the garbage.
Socialism simply doesn’t work for very long — even in something as economically insignificant as an election campaign.