With all the surplus clatter permeating much of the news media, talk programs and dopey late night comedy shows regarding the mysterious identification of the supposed Washington “whistle-blower” revealing President Trump’s alleged nefarious association with the president of Ukraine — later proved to be another bogus accusation by the left — prompted me to wonder, just what is a whistle-blower and how reliable are their whistles?
Obviously, by the very definition of the term, a bona fide whistle-blower must use an actual whistle, similar to a referee at a basketball game alerting the teams and fans of an on-court rule infraction.
After all, referees are not usually seen running up and down the court with a trombone, nor does a city cop direct traffic by beating a snare drum.
It’s the whistle that attracts attention.
However, the information a political whistle-blower is conveying is considerably different from the sudden urgency heard at a sporting event or busy traffic intersection. A political whistle-blower’s info may be based upon opinion, conclusions and bias, while the other’s is predicated upon established athletic and police regulations.
But that’s not what this article is about. Actually, it relates to real whistle-blowing; more specifically, the whistles that whistle-blowers blow and how they’re made.
Normally, we don’t give much thought to the high-pitched tiny metal or plastic instruments used to draw attention to a particular incident. Their commonness is so prevalent as to be nearly unnoticed. Sporting officials, police agencies, playground monitors and anyone with a need or desire for the lung-powered little apparatus can buy one for three or four bucks.
While they may seem to be everywhere, whistles made in the USA are not really that easy to find. Like much of American industry, manufacture of the diminutive whistle has been shipped overseas, principally China, where production, labor costs and regulations are less than here at home.
Ohio has been especially decimated by the loss of industry. Idle factories in the tire, glass and steel businesses, heavily dependent upon the automobile manufacturing sector, have substantially downsized from shrinking demand for their products.
Not alone in the vanishing “Made in USA” slogan, textiles, paper products and a myriad of additional previously designed, developed and fabricated items of American origin are now stamped India, Viet Nam, South Korea, Mexico and, of course, Japan. Take a leisurely stroll through any big box or dollar store and you’ll be amazed by the lack of Made in USA items you will find. Even our food items are being replaced by foreign substitutes.
Bucking this trend, however, is the true grit tale of the American Whistle Corporation, a small Columbus, Ohio, niche business employing less than 20 workers. While a small fish in a big pond, AWC has managed to survive by offering the public a tried and proven product; a solid brass whistle, unique in today’s plastic everything environment.
Actually, AWC is the only remaining brass whistle manufacturer in the United States and proudly boasts that fact by proclaiming itself “the one, the only.”
Adding to AWC’s unique production and marketing concepts is the fact it only makes one size, with bronze, gold or silver plating. Engraving is a popular option. Primary and secondary schools, universities, professional sporting teams, public and private companies, police agencies, social organizations and practically anyone requiring the unique and useful tool are customers of the American Whistle Corporation.
For many years, AWC has had the distinction of manufacturing the game whistles of the annual Super Bowl.
So, what’s special about a brass whistle? Its sound. Similar to a brass musical instrument, tone resonates more intently and noticeably than a plastic facsimile, which tends to slightly muffle. Aluminum and steel whistles are also available, but they, too, do not produce the sound quality of the brass version.
Times haven’t always been good. Like many business across the land, reckless trade policies have nearly decimated once-thriving industries. The so-called “Rust Belt” of the United States is still a reminder.
AWC experienced similar economic difficulties, reducing staff and cutting expenses to survive. Fortunately, manufacturing a simple brass whistle is not wholly dependent upon computer technology or expensive machinery. There is still a degree of human craftsmanship, innovation and skill involved. In-house stamping and soldering remain much the same as it was in 1988 when Ray Giesse and a partner purchased the failing business.
Today, Walmart is AWC’s largest product distributor. It also carries Chinese-made plastic whistles.
Maybe if the Washington whistle-blower had been using a genuine whistle made by the American Whistle Corporation, things wouldn’t be so chaotic.